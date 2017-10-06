New Zealand tip leads to arrest of Winnipeg man

Winnipeg police have arrested a man following a tip from New Zealand.

On Thursday, the Winnipeg Police Service Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) unit was notified of an investigation involving the New Zealand Digital Child Exploitation Team.

New Zealand police reported that between Sept. 26 - 26, 2017 several images of child sexual abuse were shared in an online chat room by a man from an IP address in Winnipeg.

That same day, members of the ICE unit, with the assistance of members from the East District Station, executed a search warrant in the East Elmwood area of Winnipeg and later arrested a man at a home in the Burrows Central area, police say.

A 25-year-old-man, Iain Alexander Tod has been charged with a number of offenses, including sexual assault, sexual interference, possession of child pornography, importing, distributing, selling or possessing for the purpose of distribution of sale any child pornography, making, printing, publishing, or possessing for the purpose of publication any child pornography.