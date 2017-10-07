Police say boy, 12, crashed stolen car into bus, causing bus to hit building
Police say the bus had to be left where it was overnight due to fears the building could collapse if it was removed.
BRANDON, Man. — A 12-year-old boy in Manitoba faces numerous charges after police allege he crashed a stolen car into a bus, sending the bus smashing into a building.
Police in Brandon say the car was reported stolen from a home in the city on Friday afternoon.
They say it went through a red light and struck a transit bus, causing the bus to hit a nearby building.
Residents in an upstairs home in the building had to be relocated.
Police say the boy will be charged with stealing a vehicle along with other highway traffic offences.
