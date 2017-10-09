Armoured vehicle sees more training and events than action

A new report from Winnipeg Police Chief Danny Smyth reveals the service’s armoured response vehicle (ARV) has rolled out for training and community events more than tactical deployments in its first year of operation.



Smyth reports the 15,000lb ARV has been used for training 12 times, and community events—including the annual Santa Claus Parade, Manitoba Marathon, and Terry Fox Run—27 times.

It’s also been dispatched for operational purposes 34 times, primarily for firearms incidents and warrant executions.



“In each case, the ARV was deployed to enhance the safety of the public as well as WPS members,” Smyth wrote in the report, which will head to the Police Board meeting on Friday.

Board member Coun. Ross Eadie said he’s personally “good with how (police) have utilized” the ARV so far, and—crucially—that it hasn’t been misused, in his opinion.

“They haven’t used it to bust up any protests or anything like that… they’re using it exactly for what they said they wanted it for,” Eadie said. “We have to make sure our officers are safe.”