Belle Game playing at the Good Will

For the members of Vancouver indie-pop band Belle Game, being accepted to the Indie Band Residency at Banff Centre for Arts and Creativity in 2014 was a turning point.

That's when they met and began working with program director Kevin Drew, of Broken Social Scene.

“Through Kevin, the residency facilitated our move from logic to more feeling in creating our work,” explained Belle Game vocalist Andrea Lo.

“Less of an intellectual approach of what sounds good and what should sound good; shedding these norms we’ve come to accumulate and instead, allowing us to be moved by emotions.”

After Banff, the band continued their work with co-producers Drew and David Hamelin, of The Stills, to craft their sophomore record, Fear/Nothing.

Lo said the Hamelins were catalysts in pushing Belle Game to "maintain that transition from logic to feeling," and really challenged the band to find ways of creating music "more authentically and honestly."

“It was quite an exposé of the human soul - stripping away everything," Lo said. "They influenced how we engage with music; they completely changed the conversation that we have with music.”

Lo explained Fear/Nothing was the summation of four years where Belle Game underwent a lot of change, individually and as a group.

“When we look back on Fear/Nothing, it’s interesting because it’s like a snapshot in time, witnessing different parts of ourselves,” she said.

“The general theme that comes through it, aside from the transformations that took place during those years, is just the coexistence of some very paradoxical ends of the human emotional spectrum, or experiential spectrum. Kind of addressing the grey matters of life and living with all aspects of yourself, as opposed to being at one extreme or the other. Just kind of living with that, and integrating it all.”

The Belle Game will play a show in Winnipeg Wednesday night at The Good Will.