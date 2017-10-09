Métis not settled in ’60s Scoop decision

Exclusion of Métis people from the ‘60s Scoop settlement announced last week is fueling a Winnipeg man’s motivation for his upcoming audio documentary.

Barney Morin is creating Being Métis to explore his culture’s history and identity, things he says were ignored in Friday’s announcement from Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Minister Carolyn Bennett.

“This is a key example of the federal government saying they want to build relationships and partnerships then completely ignoring the Métis on such an important issue,” said Morin.

About 750 million dollars will be given to First Nations and Inuit people who lost their cultural identity after being removed from their homes and placed with non-Indigenous families between 1951 and 1991.

Last week’s decision means $25,000 to 50,000 will be awarded to about 20,000 claimants.

On top of that, there will be a dedicated fund to reconciliation projects that will be open to anyone — including non-status First Nations, Inuit, and Métis people.

Still, being left out of the major settlement is “a big insult,” for the affected victims, Morin said.

Morin only recently discovered his Métis roots, meaning how he relates to his heritage is “still a big question mark,” and something he hopes to discover during his project, which he started for an assignment in the Creative Communications program at Red River College.

“I know there’s a lot of people who have a disconnect to being Métis, so I want to create a platform that allows people to understand their history,” said Morin.

He believes of that disconnect comes from negative representation in media, a narrative he’s hoping to help shift by “getting a pulse on the modern conversation” of the nearly 50,000 Métis people living in Winnipeg.