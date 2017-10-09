'Overwhelming’ support flows for Manitoban Las Vegas shooting victims

Fundraisers for the Manitoba victims of the Las Vegas shooting have received an outpouring of support from the community.

When a shooter opened fire on a crowd of people at the Route 91 Harvest country music festival on Oct. 1, Jan Lambourne, from Teulon, Man., was shot in the abdomen—which shattered her pelvis, and required surgery—while Jody Ansell of Stonewall, Man., was shot in the arm. A third woman, Tara Roe, who lived in Alberta, but is originally from Brandon Man., was killed in the attack.

After news broke that the women had been injured, a fund was set up for Lambourne at the Teulon Sunova Credit Union—now "people are coming in every day" to offer support, according to Nancy Hein, the member service representative at the credit union.

“They are phoning their donations, transferring from their account, bringing in cash, we have people from out-of-province phoning and asking how they can e-transfer us, we’ve had things come in the mail to us. It’s just been amazing," she said, adding it's the "largest" fundraiser she's seen in three years at the branch.

A Winnipeg Chicken Chef restaurant with no connection to the injured women has also set up its own fundraiser.

“If that had been me, I’d want to know that people cared and would help me,” said Lori Lucas, owner of the Portage Ave. Chicken Chef.

Lucas is planning a pancake breakfast, silent auction and 50/50 draw to raise money for Ansell and Lambourne on Saturday Oct. 14, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Staff from the Chicken Chef in Arborg, Man. are coming to help out.

Lucas said there has already been a flood of support ahead of the event, but she is still seeking silent auction donations.

“Winnipeg has a huge heart, and so many of us having been going ‘what can we do to help,’ and as tragic as these situations are… we just want to pull together and show that love and support,” she said.

The Chicken Chef in Souris, Man. is hosting a similar event on Saturday, Oct. 21, to raise money for Roe’s family, which includes two young boys.

“We found out that it had hit very close to home here as well—Brandon being only about a 30 minute drive,” said the restaurant’s owner, Taylor Ives.

“We wanted to figure out a way that we could help out too.”

A GoFundMe page set up for Roe’s family by a person in Lethbridge has reached $156,057 since Oct. 3. Roe’s husband, Zach, released a statement saying the community support has meant a lot to the family.