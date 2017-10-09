Youth drag workshop facilitates gender play

A new workshop in Winnipeg is making space for youth to experiment with gender.

The eight-week Youth Drag Workshop at the Rainbow Resource Centre introduces LGBT2SQ+ youth aged 13 through 19 to mentors—who will teach forms of drag, gender expression and performance—as part of a University of Manitoba research project.

The workshop was developed in response to a lack of space for people who are interested in playing with gender in day-to-day life, which the youth were gung-ho to explore.

“They couldn’t wait to get at the makeup, they were like ‘oh, we have to play name games and get-to-know-you games, we just want to touch the makeup,’” said the project’s mononymous researcher Dr. Fenton.

In addition to providing the youth with a space to try different makeup and clothing, the research part of the project will look at the social connections the young participants form, Fenton said.

“What kind of self-exploration do they get out of it? Those are the things I’m most interested in—what new imaginings for gender can we create in these spaces?”

The workshop is a pilot study in Winnipeg, with the goal of developing a broader framework, which could be brought to rural communities in the province.

“I think this workshop can have a real impact on queer youth well-being, for sure,” Fenton said.

Organizers reached out to five community mentors for the workshop.

“Not everyone came with a lot of experience in drag, but with a lot of motivation to be a positive role model and mentor to youth, and they’ve kind of found harmony in the group to bring different strengths,” said Samara Luprypa, youth program coordinator at the Rainbow Resource Centre.

She added that there will be between six and 12 participants each week throughout the workshop’s span, but it can accomodate up to 15 youth.

Organizers reached out to youth who may be interested in the workshop largely through social media and the Rainbow Resource Centre’s drop-in youth program, which had already indicated demand for gender expression programming.