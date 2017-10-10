Beekeepers association ready to grow

As the City of Winnipeg moves closer to allowing urban beekeeping city-wide, a local apiarists’ association is scaling up to help newcomers beehave like seasoned pros.

On Tuesday, the city’s property and development committee concurred unanimously with an administrative recommendation to amend a zoning bylaw that would allow small-scale beekeeping in any part of the city with a permit; currently, it’s only allowed downtown.

To inform a report recommending the change, city staff conducted a cross-jurisdictional review—finding Winnipeg is one of the last major Canadian cities with restrictive beekeeping rules—and conducted public consultation that found respondents were largely in favour of more beekeeping.

While no one spoke against the plan to allow apiaries across the city, several stakeholders spoke in favour, including a representative from the Red River Apiarist’s Association (RRAA).

In an interview, RRAA executive member John Russell said the group, which meets regularly on the second Tuesday of each month at the Elmwood Legion, is prepared to welcome an influx of new members.

“With these new permissions coming down the pipe… there’s going to be a spike in interest,” he said. “We’re going to be there to be an educational resource.”

Russell explained the RRAA has a pool of veteran beekeepers at the ready to help novice beekeepers enter the hobby successfully, as well as “beekeeping 101” classes at a training apiary set up north of the city in Stonewall, Man.

Mentors, Russell included, make themselves available as a local resource, and the classes help people get a taste before investing in equipment.

But even if people who get into it don’t want that kind of mentorship, Russell thinks they should join an association.

“The success of your hobby or your work is going to be very much hinged on resources you have, and networking provides a huge resource,” he said. “If they have a problem, they can bring it to a meeting, and four or five people will be listening.

“Either they’ve dealt with it, or they can diagnose it and provide educated and experienced solutions to apply, or they’ll offer to help out.”

Plus, the meetings have “folded in a more educational component” after membership increased by about 30 per cent over the past few years. Tuesday’s RRAA meeting was all about “winter preparation.”

Russell also said there’s an emphasis among RRAA members on proper animal husbandry; that much of the buzz around downtown beekeeping is stuck on honey, but that’s “not what beekeeping is about.”

“It’s about making sure (the bees) are healthy,” he said. “Once you keep your bees properly, the honey takes care of itself.”

The proposal supported by committee Tuesday still needs to go to the executive policy committee and council as a whole for approval. Then, city staff will need to draft hive standards and enforcement protocols before it’s made official.