New book aims to help Indigenous kids with hospital-visit anxiety

The creators of a new children’s book want to help ease stress for kids coming from remote locations to Winnipeg for their first visit to the hospital.

The book, Nindooshkinagadenima My New Friend, is a collaboration between author and illustrator Mike Parkhill and the Children’s Hospital Foundation of Manitoba. The book will be available in English and three Indigenous languages—Cree, Oji-Cree and Ojibwe.

The book was developed to help those languages thrive and to educate children about going to the hospital. It addresses some of the anxiety that children can feel on their first trip through the story of Dolly the deer, who twisted her hoof and needs to go to a Winnipeg hospital.

Dolly goes on her first plane ride, experiences a busy city and goes to an emergency room.

“Learning a language re-enforces self-identity,” Parkhill said, and he wants children to do so at an early age. He worked with translators who helped him produce the book.

Marsha Blacksmith is an educator in Cross Lake, who translated the book to Cree.

“I want to keep working to better my people using our language, and the culture that we once had,” she said. “The healing journey has to start with the healing of our people.”

About a quarter to a third of the children treated at the Winnipeg Children’s Hospital are Metis, Inuit or First Nations, said Dr. Celia Rodd, pediatric endocrinologist at the Children’s Hospital.

The project was also partially funded by the Winnipeg Foundation. The organization’s CEO Rick Frost said the book is an important project in the age of truth and reconciliation.

“One of the specific calls to action is preserving languages… [and] it makes it more accessible to people coming into the hospitals,” he said.