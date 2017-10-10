Still burning: Neon Factory slated for new life come spring

Despite rumours to the contrary, the Neon Factory isn’t turning off its lights just yet.

The museum-like stockpile of neon signs and retro artefacts closed to the public after a last hurrah on Nuit Blanche (Sept. 30) that drew more than 10,000 people, according to management.

Co-owner Mike Wolchock said the factory will re-open at a new private warehouse this spring – albeit only for appointments, custom design work and prop rentals for movie productions.

The Neon Factory’s current location at 594 Main St. has been sold, though they will likely stay in that space until March, he said.

“We’re still going to continue on, but not in the public eye like we have,” Wolchock said. “We had a storefront for 31 years and it’s just gotten to be too expensive to operate a storefront.”

Some on social media floated the idea of an outdoor neon gallery using the factory’s signs, similar to Edmonton’s Neon Sign Museum.

Wolchock said he considered doing just that with the Downtown Winnipeg BIZ five or six years ago, but the proposal never came to fruition for lack of funding to cover start-up costs, power bills and maintenance.

“In the end, a project like that you would probably need a half-million dollars just to get it off the ground. Our city, they don’t really have money for that kind of stuff,” he said.

Cindy Tugwell, executive director of Heritage Winnipeg, said she’s sad to see the Neon Factory leave North Main – an area that’s struggled to support local businesses like Mitchell Fabrics (now closed) and Neechi Commons of late.

“That whole area has sort of revitalized, but it’s two steps forward, three back," Tugwell said. "You get certain businesses opening and subsequently others closing."