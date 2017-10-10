Taste victory

After gaining unanimous support for rezoning from the city’s property committee Tuesday, a microdistillery for spirits could soon be the toast of the east Exchange District.

The entrepreneurs behind Patent 5 hope to have their manufacturing plant and adjoining taproom open on Alexander Avenue by January or February.

Accountant Brock Coutts, engineer Mike Borgford and website designer Mike McCallum plan to craft vodka, whisky and gins at Dominion Express Co., a warehouse built in 1903.

Patent 5 would be the second microdistillery for spirits in Winnipeg, after Capitol K on Dublin Avenue. Coutts hopes to make it a destination for locals and tourists alike.

“The whole idea is that you’re using local grains, local water, everything’s local. Our gin will have local botanicals,” he said.

“If you’re coming from anywhere in the world and you want a really unique gift to bring back to wherever you’re from, then a spirit of some sort — vodka, gin or whisky — makes sense.”

Cindy Tugwell, executive director of Heritage Winnipeg, spoke in favour of the rezoning permit at city hall Tuesday. She’s pleased to see Patent 5 incorporating pieces of the Oak Room from the St. Regis Hotel and expanding foot traffic in the East Exchange.