‘These are the innovators,’ music festival to sound off in Winnipeg this week
Send and Receive delivers cross-generational tunes.
Seniors may not be the first demographic that comes to mind when you think of experimental music and sound art, but an upcoming music festival is looking to change that.
Send and Receive Festival of Sound starts this week—with 14 acts performing in the city. Seven people performing this year are near 80-years-old, the festival’s programmer Crys Cole said.
Some of the artists have charted the territory for years, before people could “go out and buy some electronic tools, or open up a program on their computer and make a bunch of weird noise.”
“I feel like these are the innovators, it’s really important to recognize these people who have been doing it for so many years,” Cole said.
Performers for this year’s festival include Annea Lockwood, Tetsuya Umeda and Joe Mcphee. Cole said this year’s theme of ‘outside the box,’ was in response to booking a number of artists who are difficult to categorize.
“You could say ‘this person is a classical composer,’ but they’re really not at all, because they’ve done all this other stuff where they amplified glass, for example,” she said.
This year is the festival’s 19th year. It starts Thursday and runs through Sunday.
