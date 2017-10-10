Winnipeg police arrest man after police chase, dog search

A Winnipeg man who rammed a number of police cars two years ago—while allegedly angry about a traffic ticket—has been arrested once again following a high-speed chase.

Police say a 2016 Ford F150 was stolen from a parking lot near Grassie Blvd. and Lagimodiere Blvd. on Friday, Oct. 6. The following Sunday, the driver of the stolen vehicle gassed up in Winnipeg and left the pump without paying.

On Monday, police saw the stolen vehicle being operated in a dangerous manner in the Transcona area—officers reportedly tried to stop the vehicle before it sped off.

A short pursuit followed, but was abandoned due to safety concerns.

Later that day, officers found the stolen vehicle being operated in the area of Plessis Rd. and Regent Ave.

Police again attempted to stop the vehicle, which fled, resulting in a high-speed pursuit through a residential area of Transcona; the chase was eventually called off due to public safety concerns.

A short time later, the stolen vehicle was involved in a collision with two vehicles in the area of Plessis Rd. and Pandora Ave.—the driver of stolen vehicle had neglected to stop, police say.

The stolen vehicle was later abandoned in the area and the driver fled.

The Winnipeg Police Canine Unit located the stolen vehicle and deployed a service dog, which was able to the track the driver of the vehicle to an area nearby, police say.

Wayne Daniel Rennie, 26-years-old, faces numerous charges, including flight while pursued by a peace officer, two counts of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, driving while disqualified, four counts of failure to comply with probation order and failure to remain at the scene of an accident.

This week’s incidents aren’t Rennie’s first brush with the law. He had recently been let out of prison after a car ramming incident in the summer of 2015. At the time, police alleged he was upset after being ticketed for using a cellphone while driving, after which he drove about 15 blocks to police headquarters, rammed five cop cars, then led police on a high-speed chase to Portage La Prairie.