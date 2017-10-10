Woman assaulted, robbed while waiting for bus in Winnipeg
Adult female pushed to ground, kicked–assailants took cell phone and money.
A Winnipeg Transit operator called for emergency services Saturday night when a female passenger reported being assaulted and robbed just before boarding the bus.
According to a prepared statement from the Winnipeg Police Service, the woman was waiting at a bus stop near McGregor St. and Jefferson Ave. when she was confronted by two unknown young girls.
"One of the suspects pulled the victim backwards causing her to fall to the ground and bang her head, after which the suspects kicked the victim several times and stole her cell phone and money," police said.
The woman was transported to the hospital in stable condition .
The two suspects are reportedly around five-foot-one in height, and both are presumed to be in their late teens. Police said they were described as Indigenous females, one with a small build and red and brown hair, the other with a large build and long dark hair.
Members of the major crimes unit are continuing the investigation and invite anyone with information that may be of assistance to call 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS.
