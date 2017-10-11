Man arrested for allegedly pulling gun outside of Winnipeg hospital

WINNIPEG — Horrified patients and staff at a Winnipeg hospital watched as a man pulled what appeared to be a gun on another man.

Witness Ryan Murdock tells CTV News that at lunchtime on Wednesday, a man sitting on a bench across from the Health Sciences Centre got up and threw a glass bottle on the sidewalk.

Murdock says when another man confronted him, the first man then pointed what looked like a gun at him.

Murdock, his daughter and his girlfriend ducked for cover behind a cement pillar while others ran for safety.

Winnipeg police officers from inside the hospital came running out, weapons drawn, demanding the suspect get on the ground.

He complied and was taken into custody.

A police officer could be seen on a nearby hospital rooftop retrieving what appears to be a firearm.