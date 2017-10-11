Off duty cop arrested after hitting and killing pedestrian with car
The man was transported to hospital in critical condition and later died, which led to the arrest of an off duty Winnipeg police officer.
An off duty Winnipeg police officer has been arrested following a deadly incident Tuesday evening.
On Tuesday at about 8 p.m., emergency services responded to an area near Main St. and Sutherland Ave. regarding a serious motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian, police say.
The Independent Investigations Unit has taken control of the investigation. Members of the Central Traffic Collision Investigation Unit are assisting the investigation under the direction of the Independent Investigation Unit.
