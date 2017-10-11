Winnipeg police looking for suspects following two stabbings in Point Douglas
A police spokesperson said, at this time, they do not know if the incidents are related.
Winnipeg police are looking for suspects following two stabbings in the city Tuesday evening.
On Tuesday at about 9:20 p.m., police say emergency services personnel responded to the report of an injured female in the 700 block of Manitoba Ave.
A 52-year-old woman had been stabbed several times and was transported to hospital in unstable condition. Police say the woman had returned to her home when she was approached by between three and five unknown females, and an altercation ensued.
The woman is still in the hospital.
Later that night, at about 10:40 p.m., emergency services personnel responded to the area of Jarvis St. and Parr Ave. following a second assault report.
The emergency workers found a 42-year-old woman suffering from a single stab wound and multiple lacerations and bruises. She was also transported to hospital in unstable condition.
General patrol members, who were in attendance at the hospital on an unrelated manner, became aware of the incident and entered into an investigation.
Both investigations are being continued by members of the Major Crimes Unit. Anyone with information that may assist investigators is asked to call 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).
