Fewer kids in care: Manitoba government looking to reform child-welfare system
A
A
Share via Email
WINNIPEG — The Manitoba government is promising to reduce the number of kids in the province's child-welfare system and help families reunite sooner.
Families Minister Scott Fielding says the government is going to speed up assessments of children when they are first taken into care, which currently can take up to four months.
The province is also going to look at narrowing and clarifying the reasons for taking children from their families.
Fielding also says subsidies will be expanded to people who become permanent guardians and adoptive parents.
Some First Nations leaders have said children have been seized because of overcrowded housing conditions, even when there is no risk to their safety or health.
Manitoba has the highest proportion of kids in care among the provinces, and almost 90 per cent are Indigenous.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Netflix turning Edmonton diner into Pop’s Chock’lit Shoppe for Riverdale return
-
Six million dollar lottery prize in limbo after couple splits
-
'Trying to take advantage:' Halifax police target drivers misusing bus lanes, adding to congestion
-
Police release photos of suspect who allegedly punched man in head in Halifax
-
Blue Bombers This Week
Tait: Winnipeg Blue Bombers 'train is rolling' right past doubters
-
Blue Bombers This Week