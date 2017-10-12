Five things to do in Winnipeg this weekend, Oct. 13-15

Bombers rebound?

After a crummy 30-13 loss to the Hamilton Ticats on Friday, the Winnipeg Blue Bombers are looking to return to a stellar winning streak on Saturday. The team is up against the B.C. Lions at Investors Group Field, starting at 3 p.m.

Two worthwhile WECC shows

We couldn’t pick between them, so the West End Cultural Centre is getting a double-mention for two incredible performers. Winnipeg’s own Iskwe is bringing her blend of Irish and Cree/Dene-inspired sounds to the centre Friday night at 8 p.m. Tickets cost $15 to $20. Singer-songwriter Sarah Slean will be centre stage on Sunday at 8 p.m. Tickets for that show range from $33 to $38.

Discover Aladdin’s lamp

Take your kids on a musical magic carpet ride for the Winnipeg Symphony Orchestra’s Scheherazade at the Centennial Concert Call. Based on Arabian Nights, the audience will watch – and listen to – threads of different stories, including characters like Aladdin and Sinbad. The show runs Sunday at 2 p.m., but if you get there an hour earlier, your kids can participate in musical activities including an “instrument petting zoo” and round-singing.

Party like a kid…

…But leave your youngins at home. The “SeriouslyAdult Night Camp” is an 18-plus party with Nerf Gun battles, paper airplane-making, racecar building and more. It’s all at the Manitoba Children’s Museum Friday night (and, yes, you can check out the interactive kiddie exhibits too). It starts at 7 p.m. and wraps up around 10 p.m.

