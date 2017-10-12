Man charged after allegedly pulling imitation weapon during hospital spat

Winnipeg police have charged a man after he allegedly pulled an imitation handgun on another man outside one of the city's biggest hospitals.

Horrified patients and staff at Health Sciences Centre scattered in panic on Wednesday afternoon after what looked like a gun was pulled during an argument.

Witnesses said a man threw a glass bottle on the sidewalk and when another man confronted him about that, he pulled out what they said looked like a gun.

Winnipeg police officers from inside the hospital came running out, weapons drawn, demanding the man get on the ground.

He complied and was taken into custody.

On Thursday, police said the man threw something onto a nearby rooftop before being arrested and when it was recovered it was found to be an imitation handgun.

Gregory Charles Klyne, 32, has been charged with possessing a weapon.