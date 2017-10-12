Manitoba teenagers charged with injuring wild turkey with golf club
BRANDON, Man. — Two teenaged boys in Brandon, Man., have been charged after allegedly chasing wild turkeys with golf clubs.
Police in the city say one of the birds was struck and its leg was injured.
Two boys aged 15 and 16 have been charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and infliction of suffering under the Animal Care Act.
Both suspects were released and are scheduled to appear in court in November.
The injured turkey was captured by animal control officers and released outside of the city.
(CTV Winnipeg)
