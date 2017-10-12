Winnipeg children's entertainer sentenced on child pornography charges

WINNIPEG — A Winnipeg man who worked as a children’s entertainer doing magic shows has been sentenced to five years in prison after pleading guilty to child pornography charges.

Dan Kamenicky, also known as Dan the Magic Man, was charged with making and distributing child porn last year.

He also had worked as an educational assistant with the Louis Riel School Division.

With time served, Kamenicky has 40 months left in his sentence.

Provincial court Judge Sidney Lerner also banned him for life from playgrounds, schools and community centres.

Lerner said some of the images Kamenicky took were of children he worked with at school.

"The magnitude of the abuse of trust is profound," Lerner said Thursday.

Police have said they were alerted by the National Centre for Missing and Exploited Children that Winnipeg computer addresses were being used to upload images and videos of child pornography.

Investigators said there was no link between the charges and the children Kamenicky entertained.

Kamenicky had also worked with children’s programs and at summer magic camps at the University of Manitoba dating back to 2012.

His lawyer, Dan Manning, said Kamenicky has taken responsibility for his actions.

"He recognizes the harm that he has caused the community," Manning said outside court.

"He didn't touch any child and he has some steps to take in the future to deal with some of the issues that he has."

Police discovered videos Kamenicky had taken of girls in public places over a period of at least three years.