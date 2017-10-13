Planned power outage in West Broadway, downtown Sunday

The areas of West Broadway and downtown Winnipeg are expected to see a planned power outage in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Manitoba Hydro said it will be interrupting electrical service on Sunday, Oct. 15 to customers in those areas starting at about 3 a.m., for approximately three hours.

About 2,800 customers will be affected.

The affected area is north and south of Broadway Ave. from Sherbrook St. to Main St., though some customers in this area are supplied by a different electric distribution system and will not be affected by the outage.

The interruption is needed to allow Manitoba Hydro to safely upgrade distribution equipment in the area.