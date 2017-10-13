News / Winnipeg

Planned power outage in West Broadway, downtown Sunday

About 2,800 customers will be affected.

Ready your flashlights and candles, because West Broadway and downtown areas are going to see (or not) a power outage this weekend.

Supplied

Ready your flashlights and candles, because West Broadway and downtown areas are going to see (or not) a power outage this weekend.

The areas of West Broadway and downtown Winnipeg are expected to see a planned power outage in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Manitoba Hydro said it will be interrupting electrical service on Sunday, Oct. 15 to customers in those areas starting at about 3 a.m., for approximately three hours.

About 2,800 customers will be affected.

The affected area is north and south of Broadway Ave. from Sherbrook St. to Main St., though some customers in this area are supplied by a different electric distribution system and will not be affected by the outage.

The interruption is needed to allow Manitoba Hydro to safely upgrade distribution equipment in the area.

The work is required to reduce the possibility of a longer, unplanned outage, the organization said, and is related to the equipment failure and emergency outage which left residents in those areas without power for about an hour Thusday evening.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular

Winnipeg Views

More...