Winnipeg Jets players catch and release monstrous sturgeon in Vancouver

Dustin Byfuglien may have finally met his match.

The 6-foot-5, 260 pound Winnipeg Jets defenceman is one of the more intimidating forces on the ice, but he's certainly not the biggest fish in the sea.

Byfuglien and teammate Matt Hendricks, both dealing with minor injuries, took advantage of a mandatory off-day and went sturgeon fishing on the Fraser River in B.C.

As you can see, it was a successful trip.

The beast was nearly 10 feet long and 600 lbs, according to the Sturgeon Slayers, and was released after its photo op.

Jets head coach Paul Maurice was asked by reporters if he took issue with his injured players fishing on a day off.

“No issue at all. Just a little bit jealous," he said.

If coach Maurice wants to get in the action, he'll have to find time to get out on the water with his star defenceman. Byuglien seems to have a knack for catching the massive creatures.