Winnipeg police arrest Alberta man in connection to fraud

Around 5 p.m. Thursday, police went to a hotel near Winnipeg James Armstrong Richardson International Airport, following a tip that a man was using a stolen credit card.



Officers found the man with a number of items related to fraud and identity theft. Police say they seized driver's licences in the names of other people, cheques drawn in the names of other people, notes containing identity and credit card information of numerous people, a laptop, laminating papers and break-in tools.



Police say Justyn Barry Bourne, 30-years-old of Red Deer, Alberta has been charged with fraud under $5,000, possess break in instruments, unauthorized use of credit card data, identity theft, and numerous counts related to possession of an identity document and possession of property obtained by crime.



He was detained in custody. A woman who was with Bourne at the time was found to be wanted on a warrant, and released on a Promise to Appear.



The Winnipeg Police Service Financial Crime Unit is investigating.



