Winnipeg could spend $11.6 million to open Portage and Main

A long-awaited report has put a price tag on transforming Winnipeg's most iconic and notoriously pedestrian-unfriendly intersection.

Removing the barricades and re-opening Portage and Main Street to pedestrians above ground will cost approximately $11.63 million, according to a consultant's estimate in the report bound for Wednesday's executive policy committee meeting.

The report also recommends the city begin taking early steps to prepare for the massive undertaking by setting up a working group, which would be in charge of a $3.5 million Portage and Main capital project.

The first steps would include planning, as well as both street level and underground improvements.

Up to $1.5 million would be spent on architectural and engineering work, while $500,000 would go towards street-scaping and the remaining $1.5 million would improve neglected city assets underground.

The report asks council to fund that project in part with $2 million from the regional and local streets renewal budget in 2018.

The full $11.63 million estimate would include the work of removing the barricades, as well as further street-scaping to attract pedestrians.

The Dillon Consulting traffic study also released Friday further breaks down that estimate to include around $6.13 million for capital costs and $5.5 million to maintain Winnipeg Transit service levels, which the report notes will be affected when the intersection opens.

Completing the project should take a little over a year, according to the study.

The report goes to executive policy committee Wednesday, then to council.