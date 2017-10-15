Holding on to hope: Missing and murdered Indigenous inquiry lands in Winnipeg this week

Days spent fighting anxiety slip into sleepless nights, as Sue Caribou waits for Monday morning.

She’s one of 75 people giving testimony at hearings for the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls in Winnipeg this week.

“It affects your whole life, this inquiry. It’s not an easy thing to live with every day,” said Caribou. “It’s going to be a long week.”

It all starts Monday morning at 6 a.m. with a ceremony and lighting of the sacred fire at Oodena Celebration Circle at The Forks before moving to the Radisson Hotel, where meetings will take place over five days.

“It’s a little bit of hope for my family, because for a lot of years, there has been nothing, nothing for my family.”

Caribou said seven people in her family have been murdered and two are still missing, the most recent being her niece, Tanya Nepinak.

She wants to share her family’s full story, something she says didn’t happen at the pre-inquiry meetings last year when she had just 10 minutes to speak.

“That was an insult to a lot of families that participated,” she said. “Most of them walked out of that circle.”

Indigenous activist Leah Gazan agrees, going further to say the inquiry needs a “hard reset.”

The inquiry has received criticism for not communicating with affected families and raised questions about the revolving door of higher up staffers.

Just last week, the commission hired a new executive director and announced its director of research was leaving, along with the commissions lead counsel.

“It certainly puts leadership in question. When you have that many resignations, you have to question the leadership of it,” said Gazan. “I also think it speaks to the Liberal government’s failure to properly address an inquiry that is a year in.”

The University of Winnipeg faculty member is participating in a panel on Tuesday about lobbying and social media campaigns.

The community hearings are open to the public to observe unless specified as private by families and survivors.