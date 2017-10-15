Jeepers creepers: This Winnipeg hotel has made Google's top-10 haunted list

The leaves have turned yellow and brown, and Halloween candy is up on the shelves—it’s getting to be the spookiest time of year. To celebrate, Google Canada released its list of the country’s haunted landmarks, with one well-known local hotel joining the ranks.

Winnipeg’s Fort Garry Hotel is number six on the list of Canada’s top 10 spookiest Street View spots, though rumours about its phantom-status have haunted the hotel for years.

According to the scary legend, a woman hanged herself in the closet of room 202 in the 1920s, after hearing of the death of her husband in a horse-drawn cart accident. The hotel refutes that claim.

“There’s times where people will specifically say ‘I want to be in room 202,’ or ‘I don’t even want to be on the second floor.’ We get a lot of those,” said Eden Gragasin, the hotel’s sales coordinator.

“People ask about that all the time – if it’s really haunted – and I’m like, well, it depends on who you ask, I guess,” said Gragasin, who doesn't believe in ghosts.

The Fort Garry Hotel provides a pamphlet for curious guests and specter-chasers, which details ghosts in the bedrooms, phantoms in the dining room and sounds—wheezes specifically—coming from the hotel’s basement.

Google’s list of haunted Canadian establishments includes three other hotels, West Point Lighthouse Inn in O’Leary, P.E.I., Banff Springs Hotel in Banff, Alta. and Chateau Laurier in Ottawa, Ont.