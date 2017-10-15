Ring that bell: How Indigenous activism can chime into city planning

Every Friday night at 6 p.m. sharp, a bell reverberates from the corner of Selkirk Avenue and Power Street.

What follows is the subject of new research on protest and city planning being unveiled on Oct. 20.

Jason Syvixay is a master of city planning graduate student at the University of Manitoba who did his practicum research on Meet Me at the Bell Tower, an Indigenous activist hub and community meeting place.

Syviaxy, who was born in the North End, says city planners need to pay attention to the work of activists, like those at the Bell Tower, who have helped revitalize the neighbourhood and unite the community since 2011.

“The bell ringing signals to the community that the area is being watched over,” said Syviaxy. “Behind the noise is a group of Indigenous youth, and non-Indigenous people who use this opportunity to meet and discuss issues—it might be safety, missing and murdered women and girls, loss of sovereignty, or housing.”

As a non-Indigenous Winnipegger, it was a tricky project to pitch.

“We know as planners, many First Nations groups have been over studied. The question is—how can the First Nations community benefit from the research?” he said.

There to help answer that question was Michael Champagne, co-founder of Meet Me at the Bell Tower.

Under Champagne’s advice, he attended meetings at the Bell Tower for months before holding interviews.

Listening to Bell Tower regulars, Syviaxy came to see the meeting place as a vital source of civic information, such as open house notices and planning workshops from the city.

“They felt more empowered to participate in those decision-making opportunities,” he said.

“It’s an important outcome for city planners to know—when you start to build up the community around you, they start to speak openly and honestly and they participate. That’s a major dilemma for city planners.”

The North End’s physical landscape also has changed since Meet Me at the Bell Tower began, said Syviaxy, pointing to the new mixed-use Merchant’s Hotel, improved streetscaping, and Selkirk Avenue street banners designed by people from Meet Me at the Bell Tower.

One of Syfiaxy recommendations is for more city planners to connect with the North End meeting place.

He’s taken the first step by inviting city planning colleagues to his research unveil at Meet Me at the Bell Tower at 6.m., where he will gift a copy of his findings to the community along with original artwork by Kal Barteski.