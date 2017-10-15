Three shows to see at the Winnipeg Improv Festival
This year’s festival features performers from New York City, Montreal, Seattle, Victoria, Minneapolis, Regina, and, of course, Winnipeg.
Winnipeg’s Improv Festival is this week, running from Oct. 17 to 21, with this year’s fest showing-off performers from New York City, Montreal, Seattle, Victoria, Minneapolis, Regina and, of course, Winnipeg.
There will be eight shows throughout the week, we tried to describe three, but how they’re really going to go is anyone’s guess.
Opening night
The festival kicks off Tuesday night with The Big Stupid Improv Show at Wee Johnny’s at 8 p.m. The free show is set to showcase a sampler of what’s happening at the festival with a little bit of everything, modelled after the Winnipeg Fringe Festival show of the same name—which has been running since 1999.
Francais… or not
Lost in Translation is a bilingual show with both of Canada’s official languages. It's great for multi-lingual audiences, though organizers say you don’t need to speak English or French to understand the miscommunication comedy. This one is happening Wednesday at Centre culturel franco-manitobain at 8 p.m., and is $10.
Group Effort
On Friday at Gas Station Arts Centre is Writer’s Block (and more), a mix of improv performances from the festival’s international performers and guests from the Winnipeg Writer’s Festival Thin Air—this one is going to feature poetry from both groups. The night starts at 8 p.m. and tickets are $15.
