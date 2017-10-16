Jones: All eyes on Steve Mason's return to the Winnipeg Jets net

Steve Mason, you’re up.

After the Winnipeg Jets won three straight games in front of solid goaltending, the guy who was brought in to stabilize the crease gets his chance to prove himself in front of a home crowd Tuesday.

The veteran, benched after a rough start with his new team, watched as his younger partner in crime (they’re tasked with robbing people, after all) Connor Hellebuyck stopped more than 93 per cent of shots and allowed no more than two goals against in three consecutive starts.

If Mason is able to pick up the torch and play similarly strong behind a hot Jets team, the bigger picture coming into focus could be a winning tandem for Winnipeg.

It wasn't encouraging right out the gate. In the home opener and next outing, Jets' fans saw a highly-touted team drop back-to-back games with Mason starting.

He was pulled in each, but no one watching would say it was his fault the Jets were on the losing end. Old habits, penalties, defensive lapses and ringing posts had more to do with the outcome than Mason.

But the fact that the Jets had another goaltender to turn to after the two losses, and have been able to ride his hot hand ever since, demonstrates goaltending depth the team has been lacking.

Rewind to seasons past when the de-facto starter seemed like the only option. It often resulted in average stretches, and the back-up couldn't be trusted to carry the load for long with much success.

Now, the Jets have a more experienced Hellebuyck, with all of his goalie-of-the-future promise intact–plus a good deal of confidence and newfound form, it seems–as well as a seasoned pro in Mason. Either could win games, both can excel and instill confidence in their team.

It's too early to call it and say the Jets goalie problems are solved, but if Mason and Hellebuyck push each other for playing time, each collecting wins along the way, there’s cause for optimism.

By the numbers

Mason has played just 101 minutes in a Jets uniform, but so far the back of that jersey is scorched by the goal light. He's got a 6.53 goals against average to claw his way back from, and his .831 save percentage also leaves something to be desired. That said, his career numbers are far better. In 465 games he's won 200, taken 63 to extra-minutes, and has a .910 save percentage overall, along with a 2.70 goals against average.

It's reasonable to assume the worst is behind him and the Jets this year. He should be able to step up his game as long as the team in front of him plays well defensively like they have for Hellebuyck these past few games.

Behind a tighter defensive game, Hellebuyck has a stellar .937 save percentage in double the time Mason's played, having been between the pipes for 199 minutes, and is sitting at a 2.11 goals against average

He's proven he's on top of his game right now. Against Edmonton he was lights-out good, stopping 37 of 39 shots for a .949 save percentage. Against Vancouver, he stopped 30 of 32, good for a .938 save percentage, and against Carolina, he stopped 28 of 29, finishing with .966.