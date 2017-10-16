Parker Lands developer sues 49 protestors for 'significant' amount

Halloween could be a frightening day in court for protestors who delayed development of the Parker Lands.

On Oct. 31, the next hearing between Gem Equities and 49 people who occupied a two-month long protest camp will see the latter group sued for a "significant" sum, according to Gem lawyer Kevin Toyne.

He explained the lawsuit, originally filed in July, targeted "a number of the leaders of the illegal trespassing campaign and blockade."

But since the court granted an injunction and protestors were ordered to leave what they called the "Rooster Town blockade" in mid-September, Toyne said names of other parties involved were added so "the courts can hold them accountable for the damage."

Toyne explained it's "really difficult to put a dollar figure" on that damage, but it includes things like security costs inferred, interest on loans accrued during delays, and legal fees linked to the 42-acre parcel of land.

"There's potentially much larger figures associated with the impact that the delay may have had on the type of development," he said, adding it's intended to be a "dense residential" and transit-oriented development. "At this point, it's too early to say what those numbers will be, because the delay has only just ended."

Cal Dueck, spokesperson for the Parker Wetlands Conservation Committee and one of the parties named in the lawsuit, said he thinks the long list of associates being drafted into court is "a weird thing for the developer to do."

"Most of these people are students and people without much money," he said.

Dueck also explained that from an environmental perspective, his fight at the Parker Lands is long over now.