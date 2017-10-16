Snow, slippery roads led to pedestrian death in northern Manitoba: RCMP

Slippery roads and poor visibility are partly to blame for the death of a 46-year-old man who was walking in South Indian Lake, say RCMP.

Police say the man had been walking along Anderson Road just before 10 p.m. Saturday when he slipped on ice and fell into the roadway. He was struck by a 64-year-old driver who then reported the incident to police. Alcohol and speed were not factors with the driver, say RCMP.