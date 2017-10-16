St. Boniface dirt is not that soiled, says Manitoba government

The Manitoba government says there's "no reason for concern" about the soil quality in South St. Boniface, after digging into new test results.

The University of Manitoba’s soil science department assessed eight sites in industrial and residential areas of St. Boniface, testing for toxic metals in soil, soil water and sediment water. Tested sites include Happyland Park and residential neighbourhoods in the Dufresne area.

Of the eight sites, six did not exceed standards set by Canadian Council of Ministers of the Environment (CCME).

The two samples that did exceed limits were located within the St. Boniface Industrial Park and adjacent to an active impacted site, where it was known that lead and copper may have migrated.

“While one cannot ever say there is zero risk in any situation, I trust that by putting the sampling results in context we have reduced the level of concern expressed by residents of St. Boniface,” said Rochelle Squires, minister of sustainable development.

“All of the soil samples taken in the residential and recreational areas show there’s no reason for concern.”

Some of the contaminants in the soil may be from when people used lead gasoline, or paint on homes, said Dr. Francis Zvomuya from the department of soil sciences at the University of Manitoba.

St. Boniface Coun. Matt Allard said contamination levels identified in the soil samples are not that different than in other parts of Winnipeg.

But the area hasn’t seen the end of health testing, as Don Labossiere, director, environmental compliance and enforcement, Manitoba Sustainable Development said the department will be looking into air quality in the area, measuring particulate starting next month.

These latest results run contrary to a separate study done by a University of Manitoba associate professor, Shirley Thompson, last summer. The testing showed elevated levels of metals among several soil samples.

A spokesperson from the South St. Boniface Residents Association said the group had not been contacted by anyone from either level of government regarding the results of soil testing.