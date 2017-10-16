Teen girl dies after falling in water tank on Manitoba farm

A 14-year-old girl has died after a farming incident west of Brandon, Man.

RCMP say the girl was walking in a farmyard in the RM of Whitehead Sunday afternoon when she stepped on the lid of the water holding tank, knocking it off and falling 20 feet. There was water at the bottom of the tank.

Police say the girl was supervised at the time of the incident at around 3:15 p.m. The fire department removed her from the tank and she was sent to hospital, where she was pronounced dead.