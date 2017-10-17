Fewer mosquitos, less West Nile: Manitoba sees drop in virus cases

Now there’s even more reason to celebrate this year’s lack of blood-suckers, as provincial numbers show a big drop in West Nile virus cases this year.

According to Manitoba Health data, there were three reported human cases of West Nile virus in 2017, compared with 23 cases in 2016.

“With the absence of mosquitos also comes a decrease in mosquito-borne illnesses,” said John Embil, director of the Health Sciences Centre’s infection prevention and control unit.

There weren’t fewer West Nile virus infected mosquitos this year, just less of them biting people.

West Nile virus isn’t posing much of a threat to Manitobans this year, but the province still is still facing health threats.

“It is very crazy because it’s a vaccine-preventable disease… but people are having mumps,” Embil said.