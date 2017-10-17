Manitoba healthcare: WRHA changes to affect 1,000 jobs at St. Boniface Hospital

About 1,000 healthcare workers will feel the brunt of new staffing changes at Winnipeg hospitals.

According to the Winnipeg Regional Health Authority (WRHA), structural changes will affect the work schedules of about 1,000 nurses at St. Boniface Hospital, and the hospital will need to hire 50 more nursing positions.

About 250 support staff will be affected at the Health Sciences Centre as new schedules are implemented, and the region’s allied health professionals will see staffing changes that will affect approximately 50 employees.

The WRHA’s senior labour relations counsel Karlee Blatz added that as of Friday there will be 40 nurses on layoff at Victoria Hospital, while three nurses from Misericordia Health Centre have chosen to take layoffs.

“Layoffs certainly aren’t the end of the road for an employee, there’s lots of options on layoffs… we had mentioned to nurses that there will be a job opportunity for nurses that will not be employed by the WRHA anymore. We’re confident that will still be the case,” Blatz said.

She added that positions will continue to be posted, and other hospitals are still working through the restructuring process.

Manitoba Government and General Employees' Union president Michelle Gawronsky said in an emailed statement she's concerned about how the cuts will affect patient care.