News / Winnipeg

Teen girl arrested for intoxication, assault on Winnipeg bus

Police arrested the 16-year-old on Kenaston Boulevard Monday night.

Transit buses in Winnipeg Manitoba, June 8, 2017.

Lyle Stafford / For Metro

Transit buses in Winnipeg Manitoba, June 8, 2017.

Winnipeg police have arrested a 16-year-old girl after she allegedly punched and threatened a bus passenger while under the influence Monday night.

A Winnipeg Transit driver contacted police Monday, at around 8 p.m., about an intoxicated teen on board the bus. Police say she started yelling and swearing at another passenger, grabbed her purse, punched her in the upper body and threatened to kill her.

Officers arrived on scene at Kenaston Boulevard and Grant avenue, where the teen was arrested.

The victim suffered minor injuries and did not need medical attention.

The suspect is facing two counts of robbery, uttering threats and failing to comply with conditions of an undertaking.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular

Winnipeg Views

More...