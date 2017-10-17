Teen girl arrested for intoxication, assault on Winnipeg bus

Winnipeg police have arrested a 16-year-old girl after she allegedly punched and threatened a bus passenger while under the influence Monday night.

A Winnipeg Transit driver contacted police Monday, at around 8 p.m., about an intoxicated teen on board the bus. Police say she started yelling and swearing at another passenger, grabbed her purse, punched her in the upper body and threatened to kill her.

Officers arrived on scene at Kenaston Boulevard and Grant avenue, where the teen was arrested.

The victim suffered minor injuries and did not need medical attention.