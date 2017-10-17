Views on a divisive intersection: Questions surround Portage and Main report

While Mayor Brian Bowman's plan to open Portage and Main to pedestrians has plenty of support, it's still proving as divisive as the barricaded intersection itself.

An administrative report bound for the executive policy committee Wednesday—along with a long-awaited Dillon Consulting traffic study—breaks down the cost and some of the effects of re-opening the intersection, including "increases in travel time" for transit users.

But some say the report overlooks key factors and demands more work be done before anything moves forward.

Committee member Coun. Brian Mayes says the traffic study should have considered ways to circumvent transit travel time increases Dillon said range from 25 per cent to 90 per cent depending on how the intersection changes.

He thinks it could be "pretty badly backed up" in peak times, further eroding the public's confidence in a transit system that's already losing riders.

"There's more to do on the transit front, and maybe there's some way of doing this, changing things around, to avoid (delays)," he said. "Let's have that in front of us, not just say, 'We're going to open it up, and there are going to be implications.'"

Aleem Chaudhary, recently named president of the local Amalgamated Transit Union (ATU), also has some concerns about the transit detriment Dillon Consulting noted.

He feels it's been understated.

As a former bus operator, he said it's likely changes to traffic at the intersection will "significantly affect bus service," even more than the report suggests.

"They're kidding themselves," he said, adding that, in his experience, buses are delayed making turns by "pedestrians running across the road."

"Especially in rush hour, it's very hard for buses to make turns there now as it is… once you add pedestrians, it's going to make it a lot worse," he said.

Mayes also thinks traffic at the re-opened intersection could be affected by a future north bus rapid transit (BRT) route not mentioned in the report.

"We've been talking about doing a North BRT lane going up Main Street, and there's a goal to open all these BRT legs before 2030, so that should certainly have been taken into consideration," Mayes said, adding he intends to raise its omission as an issue.

For cycling, 'nothing is really included'

Bike Winnipeg spokesperson Mark Cohoe read the Portage and Main report looking for consideration of cyclists, but didn't find much.

The Dillon study, for instance, recognizes the importance of biking in its introduction, but that recognition doesn't extend to engineering or signalling changes that would actually make the intersection safer for cyclists.

"We would like to see Main Street with protected bike lanes, as well as Portage Avenue," Cohoe said.

Much like the projected north BRT route, a council-supported city strategy aims to examine those streets as cycling corridors. Transforming them as such would affect the commute through Portage and Main.

So Cohoe was disappointed to find "it's not mentioned at all" outside of a picture-filled "Vision" presentation that accompanies the administrative report.

It teases things like bike racks, "accommodating all travel modes," complete intersections, and a mode hierarchy that puts biking above transit and vehicle travel.

"The presentation is somewhat divorced from the study in that it's looking at all modes and really pushing that, but certainly, from a biking standpoint, nothing is really included, so that's disappointing," Cohoe said.

He explained opening Portage and Main is a "baby step" he supports, but without complete streets embedded in the planning, "shows how far we have to go" as a city.

Accessibility improvement lauded

While the report raised questions around transit and cycling, downtown resident Allen Mankewich said it bodes well for accessibility.

In all opening scenarios, Dillon projected a big improvement "for residents in wheelchairs or with other mobility impairments."

Simulation results show that allowing wheelchair users to cross the intersection at grade will result in a 50-60 per cent reduction in their "travel time per crossing."

Mankewich said he traverses Portage and Main by wheelchair several times each week, averaging around 10-minutes each trip, and finds it "terribly frustrating."

He explained any time people need to rely on elevators and lifts, they depend on them being functional, which isn't always the case, and there are also "navigation issues" underground, as well as "general accessibility issues" as the entire underground is not open 24 hours each day.

So he sees opening the intersection up above grounds an empowering time-saver, and is glad wheelchair users' needs were taken into account.

"It's encouraging that they considered the accessibility angle in the report, it's nice to see references to that," he said. "From a mobility perspective, they're looking at doing what they can in order to make it more accessible."

Cost a question for Browaty

Coun. Jeff Browaty, who has vehemently opposed reintroducing an at-grade crossing at Portage and Main, said the biggest thing left out of the report was a realistic cost.

"I think we're being undersold as to how much money this would take," he said.

The Dillon study suggests $11.6 million as the cost for "basic work that is anticipated to be required," but that figure, Browaty notes, excludes frills touted in the vision presentation, and a good deal more.

"For the cost we have in the Dillon report, they contemplated the absolute minimum in terms of changes," he said.

The estimate doesn't include overhead sign structures, "heating and hoarding" costs associated with winter construction work, concourse repairs that could be necessary, light figures, street furniture, or public art.