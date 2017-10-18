Allegations of back-room deals, threats surround Winnipeg's ride-sharing debate

Winnipeg Mayor Brian Bowman says he has heard threats from at least one taxi industry representative over controversial ride-sharing legislation that's still in the works.

The issue came up Wednesday, when members of the industry packed city hall to monitor executive policy committee discussions about the yet-to-be-passed legisation that would pave the way for ride-hailing apps like Uber or Lyft.

Jaspal Bedi accused Bowman of making a back-room deal with Premier Brian Pallister regarding the vehicle-for-hire industry.

Bowman responded by stressing to Bedi that was a serious accusation, to which Bedi retracted the allegation and apologized.

Bowman then asked that the discussion "stay respectful, and non-threatening."

"The reason I say non-threatening is …. one member of your delegation certainly threatened me on this weekend, on Saturday," Bowman said.

No member of the coalition was able to explain what Bowman was referring to when he alluded to a threat.

The mayor hasn't expanded on his comments.

Winnipeg's taxi industry is still provincially regulated--for now--but its impending shift to municipal jurisdiction has prompted stakeholders to press city officials for a fair say in their future.

Members of the newly formed Winnipeg Community Taxi Coalition addressed the committee as a delegation in support of a motion from Coun. Ross Eadie that could see them get a seat at the table if the city strikes a ridesharing regulation working group.