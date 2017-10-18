Calling all UFC fans: Winnipeg Fight Night tickets to go on sale

For the first time in four years, Winnipeg fight fans will have the chance to see the octagon in person.



UFC Fight Night comes to Bell MTS Place on Dec. 16 with former welterweight champion Robbie Lawler squaring off against former lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos in the main event.



The winner will challenge Tyron Woodley for the UFC welterweight championship.



The card features several other big names, as former featherweight champion and No.1-ranked Jose Aldo takes on No.3-ranked Ricardo Lamas in featherweight action. Also advertised is a light heavyweight bout between No.3-ranked Glover Teixeira and No.8-ranked Misha Cirkunov. There are 13 fights in total, with five set for the main card.



Fans will have their first shot at tickets this week, as tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. to the general public. Tickets are currently available to UFC Fight Club subscribers and UFC Newsletter subscribers can access tickets starting at 10 a.m. on Oct. 19. Tickets are priced at $77.50, $111.75, $155.75, $179, $212.50 and $316.



This is the first event in Winnipeg since UFC 161 on June 15, 2013 which featured former light heavyweight champion Rashad Evans defeating Dan Henderson in the main event.