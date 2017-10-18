Plan to reopen Portage and Main clears first hurdle

Winnipeg's top policy committee has unanimously supported the first steps to reopening Portage and Main to pedestrians.



On Wednesday, the executive policy committee (EPC) approved $3.5 million in spending that will go towards underground concourse improvements, upgrades to the Richardson Building plaza, and engineering work for eventually removing the barriers—spending which still requires full council support on Oct. 25.



Before approving the plan, Coun. Brian Mayes added a requirement that staff study a potential bus rapid transit line along Main Street before the intersection reopens. Coun. Scott Gillingham added a requirement that any “final” decision goes before council.



Mayor Brian Bowman, who is leading the effort to see the barriers removed, said their amendments were part of a “very collaborative approach” to dealing with a tough issue.



It wasn’t just councillors who had their say Wednesday.



Representatives from The Forks, Storefront Manitoba, Economic Development Winnipeg, CentreVenture, and the Downtown Winnipeg BIZ all spoke passionately about the potential for reopening Portage and Main to transform Winnipeg’s downtown.



Other delegations, including Coun. Jeff Browaty, spoke against the plan, citing a Dillon Consulting traffic study that found there will be delays for both traffic and transit when pedestrians are allowed to cross at the intersection.



After the meeting, Mayor Brian Bowman said it was important “for people on both sides of this debate to know that their voices are being heard.”



“Some will want us to move much quicker," he said. "Some, as you heard today, don’t want us to move at all—and are happier with the status quo than certainly I am.”