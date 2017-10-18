‘Stories that were in our DNA’: Winnipeg remembers Hip frontman Gord Downie

Whether they were about small towns, hockey players or sitting at Tim Hortons, Gord Downie’s stories connected with Canadians.

And a flood of fond memories poured out across the country following news of the Tragically Hip frontman's death Tuesday night.

Downie, a poet, author and philosopher, died at age 53, after battling brain cancer. He was diagnosed in 2016.

“Gord Downie and the Hip were like some kind of historians, the way they documented the past for us," said Howard Mandshein, a 92.1 CITI radio personality, colloquially known as Winnipeg’s music encyclopedia. "They told stories that were in our DNA.”

“Just the way they created a loose, unshackled brand of rock, they appealed to everyone, whether it was an intellectual, or whatever, a hoser—they connected with them,” Mandshein said.

Downie told stories about Tom Thomson, David Milgaard, Hugh MacLennan, and most recently a boy named Chanie Wenjack.

“I love the Tragically Hip. Through everything that Gord Downie has done over the years, it really resonates, not only with me but with a lot of Canadians regardless of their background,” said Deborah Clark, executive director at the Aboriginal Circle of Educators.

Part of Clark’s work includes getting Downie’s book "Secret Path" into the hands of Winnipeg students. The book—a graphic novel that tells the story of Wenjack, an Indigenous boy who died running away from a residential school—opens up the conversation about reconciliation, she said.

All proceeds from "Secret Path" and its related album are being donated to the National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation at the University of Manitoba.

Downie was vocal about the need to address the historical mistreatment of Indigenous people, and had called on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau—who delivered his own tearful tribute Wednesday—to address the issue.

Clark said Downie’s calls to action ignited a cross-cultural dialogue in Manitoba, and across Canada.

“A lot of really amazing conversations started because people in the last year have become more aware, and I’m quite sure that Gord is a big part of that… I think he’s an amazing person who will be greatly missed,” she said.

The Tragically Hip played the first rock concert at the MTS Centre when it opened in 2004.

“He was as thoughtful and genuine off the stage as he was charismatic and weird on stage,” said Kevin Donnelly, senior vice president of venues and entertainment for True North Sports and Entertainment.

The band returned to the MTS Centre August 2016 on its final Man Machine Poem tour, following the announcement of Downie’s illness.

“I’m proud of Gord to have the strength and the generosity to share a dark set of news, a dark circumstance and make it a celebration,” Donnelly said.

“To share that with so many people, so profoundly…it connected meaningfully with people.”