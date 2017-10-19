Changes made to MMIW inquiry so it can hear from more families in Manitoba

WINNIPEG — The national inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls has made changes to allow more families in Manitoba to tell their stories of loss.

So far 120 Manitoba families have registered to give testimony to the inquiry.

Officials said the inquiry will now travel to Norway House for statement gathering for three days in the second week of November.

Earlier this week, an appearance by the Bear Clan Patrol was also cancelled to allow more time for families to tell their stories.

While an interim report is expected Nov. 1, the inquiry has only held hearings so far in three communities across Canada: Whitehorse, Smithers B.C., and Winnipeg.

Marion Buller, chief commissioner, said the upcoming report will be a mix of good and bad news, provide an update on what has come out so far and what the inquiry's research has uncovered, and give a few recommendations.

Michael Champagne with Aboriginal Youth opportunities told CTV News he would like see more men attending the hearings.

Indigenous advocate Leah Gazan said people have been struggling to make the trip, having to come up with the money to travel and stay in the city.