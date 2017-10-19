Homelessness centre stage: Winnipeg play stars women sharing personal stories of poverty

A group of Winnipeg women are shining a spotlight on a sometimes invisible issue.



“Can You See Me Now?” is a story-sharing initiative between West Central Women’s Resource Centre and Sarasvati Productions, a presentation of readings and performances of eight women’s stories about living in homelessness.

“The wonderful thing about a project like this is women in the group become a support for one another. ‘Yes, I understand, that happened to me too—here’s how I dealt with it,’ which has been really beautiful to watch,” said Hope McIntyre, artistic director, of Sarasvati Productions.

Women’s experiences in homelessness often fly under the radar, she added.

“They’re moving from couch surfing to staying in cheap hotels to staying in an abusive relationship. They were in foster care and when they aged out of foster care they ended up staying with various friends,” McIntyre said.

Rebecca Murdock wants to share her story so people can understand the difficulty of aging out of Manitoba’s foster care system.

When she moved out of care she had no guidance or direction, and that led to her struggling to find a stable home.

“I had no skills or a job. I didn’t know how to look for a place of my own, being left at age 18… I didn’t know how to look for a place, I didn’t know about things like welfare, social assistance,” she said.

Murdock is excited to share her story and says she’s never done anything like the project. She hopes the audience will “take awareness and understanding.”

The performances include a mix of women who have experienced homelessness and actors.