No more Interstellar Rodeo for Winnipeg

Intersteller Rodeo is bidding farewell to Winnipeg, after three years of music at The Forks.

According to a statement posted to the festival's website, the weekend event – which welcomed musical heavyhitters Beck, Father John Misty and Broken Social Scene in August – struggled to meet growth targets this year.

That's partly due to the Canada Summer Games, which offered two weeks of free shows at The Forks ahead of the Aug. 18-20 weekend.

“In 2017, we made every effort we could to ramp up (more than double) our talent and production budgets to achieve the growth targets we needed to make the festival viable,” says Intersteller Rodeo producer Shauna de Cartier in the statement. “And while we’re not a company to shy away from competing against other ticketed events, it’s not realistic to expect that we would have been able to achieve these targets when contending with the unexpected challenge and impact of two weeks of free, like-minded programming in the same venue right before our own festival.”

She credits the festival's staff and volunteers, who put their "hearts and souls" into the Winnipeg event.

“Winnipeg is rich with talented and creative people, and I consider the city to be a home town for me," she says. "I loved every artist we had the honour to present on our stage; and in particular, I consider bringing Beck to Winnipeg to be a career accomplishment."