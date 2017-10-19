One-stop Winnipeg tour: City gets virtual reality treatment

Visiting Winnipeg no longer requires a flight—just a cheap virtual reality (VR) headset and a smartphone.



Of course, the Winnipeg Chamber of Commerce still wants people to visit. But its newly launched Winnipeg VR app allows people to check out the city in an immersive, interactive way before they arrive.



“We’re always looking for new ways to showcase our members and our city, especially as Winnipeg gathers increasing international attention,” Chamber President and CEO Loren Remillard said in a prepared statement. “(Winnipeg VR) is another marketing tool to support our members, as well as an engaging curated tour of Winnipeg for those looking at Winnipeg for investment opportunities.”



Developed with Daniel Blair, who founded interactive digital media company Bit Space Development (BSD) in Winnipeg, the app offers users a chance to virtually step into a dozen Winnipeg businesses, non-profits, and other locales, like Investors Group Field.



“One of the things that makes VR so powerful is its ability to give users a sense of presence,” Blair said.



He and his team at BSD have previously employed the technology for educational and training-style applications, but as a chamber member, he saw opportunity to leverage the medium for promotional purposes.



“We looked at the Chamber of Commerce and thought about all the different small businesses like us that exist in the city,” he said. “We thought, ‘How can we make (VR) technology accessible to these businesses?’”



He approached the chamber with the idea to build Winnipeg VR last spring, “worked directly with them to guide the process,” and over the course of six months he and BSD recorded the featured sites with a 360-degree camera before rendering that into a virtual world for the app.



“We wanted to give a good representation of the business community here in the city, so we have large businesses like CN Rail and their training facility, and small businesses like Across the Board,” Blair said, adding he gathered “facts and stories” from each to enrich the experience.



Even though the app has just launched, Blair is already planning “how it will evolve,” which he suspects will include opening it up to more chamber businesses and adding iconic Winnipeg sites.