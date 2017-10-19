Thirty years of music: West End Cultural Centre to celebrate milestone

It's one-part music hall and one-part community cornerstone.

And now the West End Cultural Centre (WECC) is marking its 30th year this weekend with a tribute to the first band that ever played the venue.

In 1987, a group of folk music-lovers converted an 80-year-old-church into the WECC.

“It started off as sort of a folk venue," said Jack Jonasson, general manager at WECC. "Over the years we’ve kind of developed and changed into a venue for any type of music. We’re not tied to commercial success, we look to book things that are interesting and unique and challenging,”

“We’ve started doing a lot of work in the community. We are a charitable organization and we do a lot of community outreach programming geared toward the neighbourhood and people who don’t have regular access to the arts,” he said.

The centre recently won an award for community excellence at last year’s Western Canadian Music Awards. The WECC offers programming like free music mentorship for children, a concert series for seniors, and annually runs a holiday dinner for the community and a street festival in the summer.

Jonasson said the WECC’s focus is on music and the community that surrounds it.

“We exist to foster culture and creativity and music development and to help to facilitate that development in Winnipeg’s musical community. We’re not open as a bar outside of being a live music venue,” Jonasson said.

On Saturday the WECC is celebrating its 30th anniversary with Spirit of the West End Cultural Centre, a tribute to the Spirit of the West, which is the first band that played at the venue when it opened three decades ago.

The show is set to feature Matthew Harder, Lloyd Peterson, Ashley Au, Rebecca Harder, Dave Pankratz and other guests.

Doors are at 7:15 p.m., the show starts at 8 p.m., and tickets are $25.

Four other things to do in Winnipeg this weekend (Oct. 20 – Oct. 22)

Music for a cause

Winnipeg band The Treble will be playing 24 Shows in 24 Hours this weekend to raise funds for the Canadian Mental Health Association. The band will be playing acoustic sets across the city, including Little Pizza Heaven on Osborne Street and Peg Beer Co., collecting donations for the CMHA. The music-playing blitz ends with a finale at the Good Will Social Club Saturday evening.

Fort scary

Lower Fort Garry is home to Fright at the Fort: Haunted Circus this weekend, with activities running until Oct. 28. The theme of the night is “circus gone awry,” with a ringmaster and animals on the loose. This one is only for a 16-plus age group.

Magazine launch

Red Rising Magazine is launching another issue of its magazine Saturday at the Winnipeg Art Gallery, with the theme of uplifting Two Spirit voices. The event will feature speakers Albert Mcleod, Joshua Whitehead and Indigenous artist Dayna Danger.