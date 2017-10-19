Two men arrested in separate Winnipeg Transit assaults

Two men are in custody following separate attacks on Winnipeg buses Wednesday.

In the first case, officers were called to a bus in the area of Chancellor Matheson Road and University Crescent just before noon. A passenger had boarded through the rear door, without paying his fare. When the driver asked for pay, the passenger became verbally abusive and sat down.

A short time later, an inspector boarded the bus and tried to speak with the passenger who then allegedly threatened and assaulted the inspector, ripping his uniform in the process.

The inspector and driver "were able to restrain the suspect" until officers arrived, according to a police press release.

Daniel Caneda, 24, of Winnipeg has been charged with assault, uttering threats and mischief under $5,000.

Less than two hours later, at around 1:35 p.m., police were called to Tuxedo and Corydon avenues for a report of a "violent" bus passenger.

The man allegedly approached another passenger, a 45-year-old man, and choked him until he lost consciousness. Another man attempted to intervene and was choked and assaulted by the suspect. Both men were treated for minor injuries.

Joseph James Mckay, 43, is facing two charges of assault and a failure to comply with probation.