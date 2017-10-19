Two men charged in Winnipeg transit bus assaults
WINNIPEG — Assault and other charges have been laid against two men following separate encounters on Winnipeg transit buses.
Police say a man fought with a bus driver and a transit supervisor after he got on a bus through the back door on Wednesday and refused to pay.
They say about 90 minutes later, a man boarded a bus at a different location and choked a male passenger into unconsciousness.
He also choked a third rider who intervened.
Both victims were treated for minor injuries.
Daniel Caneda and Joseph James McKay, both of Winnipeg, remain in custody.
