Two men charged in Winnipeg transit bus assaults

WINNIPEG — Assault and other charges have been laid against two men following separate encounters on Winnipeg transit buses.

Police say a man fought with a bus driver and a transit supervisor after he got on a bus through the back door on Wednesday and refused to pay.

They say about 90 minutes later, a man boarded a bus at a different location and choked a male passenger into unconsciousness.

He also choked a third rider who intervened.

Both victims were treated for minor injuries.