News / Winnipeg

Two men charged in Winnipeg transit bus assaults

WINNIPEG — Assault and other charges have been laid against two men following  separate encounters on Winnipeg transit buses.

Police say a man fought with a bus driver and a transit supervisor after he got on a bus through the back door on Wednesday and refused to pay.

They say about 90 minutes later, a man boarded a bus at a different location and choked a male passenger into unconsciousness.

He also choked a third rider who intervened.

Both victims were treated for minor injuries.

Daniel Caneda and Joseph James McKay, both of Winnipeg, remain in custody.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular

Winnipeg Views

More...